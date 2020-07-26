Making Of Prabhas-Tamannah Song 'Dhivara' From 'Baahubali: The Beginning'; Watch

Prabhas is a popular actor in Telugu films. He has gained immense popularity with his super hit movie ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ in the year 2015. In the film Baahubali, there were some amazing songs that gained immense popularity. One of the popular songs from the film Baahubali was Dhivara. So, here is how the song, Dhivara was made and some behind the scenes of Prabhas and the other team.

Prabhas' 'Dhivara' song making from the film, 'Baahubali: The Beginning'-

The song Dhivara" is sung by Ramya Behra and Deepu. The song was composed by M.M. Keeravani and the lyrics of the song were penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. As per reports, most of the lyrics of the song, Dhivara are written in Sanskrit. Prabhas has done some amazing stunts in the song, which makes it look more appealing. The chorus of this song also includes some important Mantra and uses shlokas recited by Jambavan to Hanuman in the Sundara Kanda. And this is what makes the latter realize his immense capabilities.

The music video of the track, ‘Dhirvara’ features Prabhas as Sivudu and the lead female, Tamannaah as Avantika. In this song, Sivudu (Prabhas) succeeds in completing the task of climbing the beautiful waterfall which was formerly thought to be impossible to complete. This was completed by "Baahubali" as he was inspired by the sight of Avantika in this song. The song, Dhirvara featuring Prabhas doing impressive stunts, was shot at Orvakal Rock Gardens located at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, Athirappilly Falls in Thrissur, Kerala and the Western Ghats in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. Take a look at this making of the song, Dhivara here-

About the film, 'Baahubali: The Beginning'-

Baahubali: The Beginning was a period drama that was based on the struggle to assume power. The films were a massive hit at the Box Office. Though the story of the film is fictional, it is undeniable that the movie made by S.S. Rajamouli has made a marvellous impression on the audience. It is an ancient Indian story of an adventurous and daring man who gets involved in the old feud between two warring kings. The lead actors from the films are Prabhas as Shivudu / Baahubali and Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva. In this historical drama, Prabhas dies a tragic death.

