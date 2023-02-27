Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Project K Draws From Indian Mythology, Says Producer

Prabhas starrer Project K is one of the most anticipated films in the coming time. It stars some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. A teaser poster recently confirmed that the pan-India film with a huge production budget will be released on January 12, 2024. New updates from the film have been shared by producer Ashwini Dutt.

Project K to feature cameo roles from big stars

Project K already has a star-studded cast. Ashwini Dutt said in an interview that the movie, directed by Nag Ashwin, will feature many surprise cameos. He also gave an update on the shooting of the film and talked about the look and feel of it. Project K is a sci-fi film and the vision and the scale is grand. Now, Ashwini's updates about the film will surely intrigue the viewers.

“This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70 percent of the shoot so far,” Ashwini said.

He added, “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiment. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned.”

About Project K movie

Production company Vyjayanthi Movies shared the release date of Project K on Twitter on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. "12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri," the post read. In the teaser poster, some characters were seen pointing a gun with machines visible in the far off distance. The setting was of a desert.

The film is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu. Earlier, Nag Ashwin had sought Mahindra Group's support in developing futuristic automobiles for Project K and Anand Mahindra has obliged.