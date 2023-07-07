Prabhas' Salaar Teaser Goes On Rampage But Fails To Beat Master, KGF 2 On This Front

Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire is an upcoming action movie helmed by Prashanth Neel. The teaser of this highly anticipated Telugu-language movie was released on July 6 and promised fans another action saga by Prabhas. Soon after the teaser was released, it took the internet by storm and broke viewership records set by previous biggies like KGF: Chapter 2 and Adipurush.

3 things you need to know

Salaar starring Prabhas as the 'most violent man' will be released on September 28.

The movie will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

The teaser's dialogue with Jurassic Park reference also went viral.

Salaar teaser sets an all-time record

Salaar's teaser opened with veteran actor Tinnu Anand surrounded by armed thugs. The actor was seen addressing them as he showcased his fearless persona on screen. Thereafter, Prabhas' character was introduced without any dialogue. He engaged in fierce fighting sequences, fueled by a thumping background score from Ravi Basrur.

(Prabhas's upcoming film receives the most-number of views in 24 hours. | Image: Twitter)

(After KGF and Master, Prabhas starrer Salaar receives the most number of likes | Image: Twitter)

The teaser also gave a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran donning vermillion on his forehead. It is speculated that he will play the role of a villain in it.

Salaar teaser managed to emerge as the most-viewed Indian teaser in a 24 hour window. The less than two-minute clip garnered 83 million views and received over 1.672 million likes. However, KGF 2 and Master teaser got more likes than Salaar in the 24-hour time frame.

Salaar confirmed to be a multi-part film

While there were reports that Salaar will be a two-part franchise, it was confirmed by the makers with the teaser. Part 1 is titled Ceasefire. There is also growing speculation that Salaar and KGF are part of the same universe.

Fan theories about Prashanth Neel's universe have gone viral after Salaar teaser was launched. Now, all eyes are on the film's trailer, reported to be releasing by August end.