Prabhas To Announce New Film As He Completes 25 Years In Industry On October 7?

Superstar Prabhas is currently shooting for his upcoming mythological drama Adipurush will reportedly announce his new film soon. The actor is currently shooting for the Om Raut directorial in Mumbai, will reportedly announce his 25th film on October 7. However, the makers have kept details about his upcoming film under wraps. According to various media reports, directors like Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sidharth Anand are being considered for Prabhas's upcoming film.

Apart from Adipurush, the actor has a slew of films in the pipeline to release next year. Details regarding the film have been kept a secret as of now. However, according to Bollywood Life, the actor's team confirmed that Prabhas will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film. The untitled film is extra special for Prabhas as it marks his 25th film in his career. Rumours are rife that Prabhas is in talks with Sidharth Anand and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fans are anticipating that the Saaho actor will sign his film with one of these two directors.

Prabhas to announce new film on completing 25 years in the film industry?

The actor is eagerly waiting for the release of his next love drama Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to hit the screens on Sankranti, January 14. Meanwhile, apart from Radhe Shyam, the Baahubali fame actor will also be seen in Salaar with director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Prabhas will also star in director Nag Ashwin's upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Project K. Adipurush will release on August 11, 2022. Apart from the Prabahs, the also features Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in key roles.

The film is set to lock horns with Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan which is also slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022. Directed by Om Raut, the multi-starrer and multilingual period drama is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The forthcoming mythological drama will see Prabhas in the lead role of a character inspired by Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Lankesh, inspired by Ravana, in Adipurush, while Sunny Singh will be seen as Laxman.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Prabhas.Official