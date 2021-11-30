Last Updated:

Prabhas To Attend Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Pre-release Event? Here's Everything We Know

Ahead of the release of Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, Prabhas is set to come out in support of Allu Arjun-starrer by gracing the pre-release event with his presence.

Written By
Joel Kurian
prabhas, pushpa: the rise part 1

Image: Instagram/@alluarjun


The film industry is known to get competitive, but many contemporaries also support each other. In the Telugu film industry, many of the top actors have been friends for years and give shoutouts when their films are up for release. One such event is likely to happen between superstars Allu Arjun and Prabhas.

The occasion will be the pre-release event of the former's Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1. It is expected that the Baahubali actor would be a star attraction at the event. 

Prabhas to attend Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise pre-release event? 

The latest buzz doing the rounds on the internet, as reported by South film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, who stated about Prabhas attending the Pushpa: The Rise pre-release event. The event will reportedly be held at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on December 12.

READ | 'Pushpa': Makers of Allu Arjun's thriller unveil new poster ahead of fourth song's release

Prabhas is known to support the other actors of the film industry, some past instances include -- coming for the pre-release event of Sharwanand and Mehreen Pirzada-starrer Mahanubhavudu a couple of years ago. This is the reason why another such collaboration is expected to be on cards for sure.

READ | 'Pushpa' makers rope in Samantha Ruth Prabhu for groovy track opposite Allu Arjun

The strong bond that Prabhas and Allu Arjun share was evident on social media, like when the latter conveyed birthday greetings to the former, using words like 'Dearest Darling' and wishing him the best in life and career. 

The event could be the perfect launchpad for the movie since it is hitting the theatres on December 17. The initial build-up is set to take place with the launch of the trailer, which the makers recently announced will be on December 6. 

READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu paid a whopping amount for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' song: Reports

About Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

Meanwhile, the buzz surrounding Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 has been rising with the songs in the movie. Four singles Daako Daako Meka, Srivalli, Saami Saami and Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda have already been released.  Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also starring in a special song of the film. 

READ | 'Bob Biswas', 'RRR', 'Pushpa' are 'Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows' as per IMDb

The film is also being released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, and the songs have been unveiled in these languages as well. 

The film has been directed and written by Sukumar. Allu Arjun plays the role of a truck driver involved in the red sanders smuggling in Andhra Pradesh. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, among others. 

READ | Samantha joins Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' film sets for her first-ever dance number

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: prabhas, allu arjun, pushpa
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com