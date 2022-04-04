Prabhas To Undergo Long-pending Knee Surgery, Advised Complete Bed Rest For 2 Months

Megastar Prabhas seems to have been working round the clock as he has a plethora of films lined up in his kitty. Since the release of Radhe Shyam, fans have been excitedly waiting for his other anticipated films of the year including Salaar, Aipurush, and more. Now, coming in as major news for his fans, the actor is all set to undergo knee surgery in abroad.

According to the leading entertainment portal, after Radhe Shyam, Prabhas left the country for a long-pending surgery, which his team has been instructed to deem minor. Apparently, Prabhas will not be shooting for the next 2-3 months, as he has been advised full bed rest until he recovers from the medical procedure.

Prabhas to undergo knee surgery

A well-informed Hyderabad-based source close to the development said that the actor is all set to undergo the surgery which was pending from long time. The source also mentioned that his leg had been injured during the action scenes of a film, Saaho. According to him, the Baahubali actor had been advised surgery a few years back. However, the treatment was not time-specific. So, Prabhas postponed it until his pending projects were done. After several delays due to the ongoing pandemic, the actor has finally gone for the surgery.

With shooting for some major films like Prashanth (KGF) Neel’s Salaar and Ashwini Dutta’s Project K still to be wrapped up, Prabhas has to resume as soon as he is advised to post recuperating from the surgery. On the other hand, Prabhas has completed the shooting of his next release Adipurush where he plays Bhagwan Rama along with Saif Ali Khan who plays Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

Recently, as per the media reports, The Saaho actor has had two rounds of discussions and Universal Studios is keen to lock Prabhas for the franchise of a superhero film. Although there is no such confirmation from the actor or the production house, reports suggest that Universal Studios has been keen to make a film on an Asian superhero as they want to make a series of films on the new superhero. As per the regional portal, Prabhas is the production house’s first choice and so far the actor has also responded on a positive note.

IMAGE: Instagram/ActorPrabahs