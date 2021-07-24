Prabhas Welcomes Amitabh Bachchan To 'Project-K'; Calls Him 'Guru Of Indian Cinema'

India is currently celebrating the auspicious day of Guru Purnima today. While people are devoting their day to their teachers, South Indian actor Prabhas got the chance to clap for the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The actor recently shared a glimpse from the inauguration of his much-anticipated film Project-K via social media. He addressed Amitabh Bachchan as "Guru of Indian cinema".

Prabhas claps the board for Amitabh Bachchan on Guru Purnima

South Indian actor Prabhas recently took to his Instagram handle to share a photo from the inaugural ceremony of his upcoming film Project-K. He shared a photo of a clapboard that had "Project-K" written on it. In the blurry background, Amitabh Bachchan was seen sitting while he joined his hands. In the caption, the Bahubali actor wrote, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK". The actor tagged Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the caption. He also tagged director Nag Ashwin who will helm the project.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also shared the same photo from the inaugural ceremony of the film Project-K. In the caption, he addressed Prabhas as "the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali". He wrote, "for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali @actorprabhas".

Prabhas celebrates six years of Baahubali

Earlier this month, Prabhas, who starred in the Baahubali franchise, celebrated six years of Baahubali: The Beginning. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a still from the film. In the caption, he wrote, "#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here's to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world 🙌🏻". He also tagged S S Rajamouli and the team of Baahubali in the caption. Prabhas played a double role in the film Baahubali: The Beginning that also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj. The film's second part Baahubali: The Conclusion came out in April 2017.

IMAGE: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.