Prabhudheva Enjoys Comedian Vadivelu's Hilarious Attempt At Singing In Viral Video; Watch

Fans were in for a hilarious treat as choreographer-director Prabhudheva posted a video of comedian Vadivelu goofily singing the famous song Sing In The Rain. Recreating how he sang the track in a comedy sequence in the 2001 Tamil feature film Manathai Thirudi Vittai, Vadivelu's video is making rounds on the internet.

In the clip, Prabhudeva can be seen standing alongside the comedian, who bursts into his performance, making goofy expressions. The clip also sparked collaboration rumours between the two, with fans requesting them to come together for a project.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, April 18, Prabhudeva dropped the 25-second long clip, where he could be seen smiling alongside Vadivelu. In the caption, he wrote, "Natpu" along with red heart emojis. Take a look.

Some reports have suggested that Prabhudeva will be working with Vadivelu in his comeback project Naai Sekar Returns. The choreographer will be working on a song with the comedian in the film, which is being directed by Suraaj. Meanwhile, the track Sing in the rain comes from the 1952 musical romantic comedy Singin' in the Rain. It was performed by Gene Kelly. Directed and choreographed by Gene and Stanley Donen, the movie starred Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds among others.

More about comedy king Vadivelu

The actor, comedian, and playback singer gained widespread acclaim in Kollywood in the 2000s. His first film as a lead actor was the 2006 historical comedy Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikesi. His last film was Mersal, an action thriller that came out in 2017. Directed by Atlee Kumar, Mersal starred Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @PDdancing)