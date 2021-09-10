Bhuj: The Pride Of India actor Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with a businessman, Nitin Raju earlier this year. The two got married in Bangalore amidst the pandemic in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family. Like other actors from the industry, Pranitha Subhash shared a glimpse into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her beau on social media, as the happy couple marked their first celebration of the festival together.

Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju mark their first Ganesh Chaturthi together as a married couple

On Friday, Pranitha Subhash took to her Instagram account to extend her warm wishes to fans and followers. She posted a video of herself and her husband, Nitin, performing Ganesh Chaturthi rituals together as a married couple for the first time. The video she posted featured the couple facing the altar and performing pooja with their backs turned away from the camera. Pranitha Subhash can be seen in a gorgeous peach salwar suit and flowers in her hair, while her husband donned a white kurta. The actor wrote in her caption, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to you.”

Watch the video here:

Pranitha Subhash is currently enjoying the success of her two back-to-back releases, she was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Hungama 2. The Ajay Devgn starrer was released digitally on Disney+Hotstar on August 13. The film was set in 1971, during the Indo-Pakistani War, and revolved around IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, whose role was taken on by Devgn. The actor recently met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to talk about his latest film. The minister later tweeted, “Met with renowned Hindi Film actor @ajaydevgn today. He is a wonderful actor and a good human being. He has made a film depicting the heroic efforts of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1971 war. I wish him success in his future endeavours.”

Met with renowned Hindi Film actor @ajaydevgn today. He is a wonderful actor and a good human being. He has made a film depicting the heroic efforts of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1971 war. I wish him success in his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/8WjYtWIK1S — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 13, 2021

Pranitha Subhash also made an appearance in Shilpa Shetty’s Hungama 2, which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar as well. The film was a sequel to its first part that was also directed by Priyadarshan and hit the big screens in 2003. The sequel of the comedy-drama also starred Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash.

Image:Twitter/Riaz K Ahmed