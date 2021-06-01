Pranitha Subhash Ties The Knot In A Surprise Ceremony; Fans Gush Over The News

South actor Pranitha Subhash shocked her followers on Monday, May 31, 2021, by announcing her marriage. On Sunday, the versatile actor, who has appeared in several successful Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu movies, married businessman Nitin Raju. Pranitha and Nitin exchanged vows in front of their friends and relatives in a small event. The actor made the announcement on Instagram and apologised to her followers for not sharing more information about the wedding, citing COVID-19 constraints as the reason. While her fans and followers were shocked to hear the news so suddenly, they were also happy for her and wished her well while saying how beautiful she looked.

Pranitha Subhash's wedding

Happy married life chinnu — chandrumoon01 (@Chandrumoon01) May 31, 2021

sallaga Brathukooo 🙂 pic.twitter.com/guAmrSRtLW — Prince In Exile 2.0 (@imSpyderMan_) May 31, 2021

Happy married life to Mr and Mrs..Nitin..U are always Stay with joy and happiness forever 💐💐 congratulations..Mrs.Pranithanithin.. pic.twitter.com/QsvshEPga9 — Sudhakar (@Sudhaka04268396) May 31, 2021

Wishes poured in for the actor even as her fans were left in a state of shock at the sudden news. As soon as the pictures from her wedding started coming in, people started talking about how beautiful the actor looked in the traditional avatar. Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin were both dressed in a very traditional manner with Pranitha wearing a white, pink and gold saree, along with an elaborate headgear. Pranitha Subhash's husband was wearing an ensemble that matched his wife's. People could not stop gushing about how wonderful the couple looked while also congratulating them on their nuptials.

Heroine #PranithaSubhash enters wedlock with Businessman #NitinRaju in a private wedding ceremony.



Congratulations to the couple for new beginnings @pranitasubhash pic.twitter.com/jbcNFCW7xw — BARaju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) May 31, 2021

Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju informed the people about their wedding through a joint statement posted on social media. The post read, “It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony. We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions. We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding date. Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have liked nothing more than for our loved ones to be a part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things get better".

IMAGE: PRANITHA SUBHASH'S INSTAGRAM

