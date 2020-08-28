Prithviraj Shares Picture Of Pet Dog Zorro As Latter Playfully Lies Down; See Photo

Recently, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his pet dog, Zorro. As seen in the picture shared, Prithviraj’s pet can be seen lying playfully on a wooden flooring close to the swing stand. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Prithviraj shares a picture of his pet

With the picture shared, Prithviraj revealed that his wife, Supriya Menon had captured the snap. Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans rushed to the comment section and showered love on Zorro. Some fans also lauded Supriya Menon for her excellent photography skills. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran:

Fans react

Actor Prithviraj recently made it to the news when he celebrated Dulquer Salmaan's 34th birthday at his Kochi residence in the presence of family and friends. Prithviraj's wife, Supriya Menon was also present at the party. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday bash, which features the actor feeding a piece of cake to the ‘best burger chef in town’. Take a look:

On the professional front

Prithviraj was last seen in Ayyapanum Koshiyum. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon and Renjith in the leading roles, Ayyapanum Koshiyum is a story, which revolves around the clash between Ayyappan, a senior police officer, who serves at the Attappadi Police Station and Havildar Koshi, who comes to the village with a motive. Directed and written by Sachy, Ayyapanum Koshiyum also stars Gauri Nanda and Anu Mohan in the leading roles.

If the rumours are to be believed, production firm Sithara Entertainment, which has produced a number of successful films like Jersey and Premam, has acquired the Telugu and Tamil remake rights of Ayyapanum Koshiyum. Reportedly, South Indian heartthrob Nandamuri Balakrishna apparently approached the production house and expressed his interest to play one of the leads in Ayyapanum Koshiyum. Reportedly, Rana Daggubati, too, will be a part of the project.

(Image credits: Prithviraj Instagram)

