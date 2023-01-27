Prithviraj Sukumaran And Supriya Menon Spend 'beautiful Evening' With Suriya And Jyothika

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon gave fans a glimpse of their weekend on social media. They spent their weekend with actor friends Suriya and Jyothika. Prithviraj took to Instagram to reveal to fans that they're spending their time with "friends who inspire".

In Prithviraj's post, fans can see the couple posing together happily with Suriya and Jyothika. The Instagram post has garnered more than 1 million likes on the platform. Supriya also took to Instagram with the same picture, posting it on her Instagram story with a simple heart emoji.

Suriya also posted a story on his Instagram handle to share Prithviraj's post with his fans. He said that the duo is a beautiful couple, who were part of a "beautiful evening." He exclaimed further that they should create more memories together.

"Such a beautiful evening what a beautiful couple you both are..! Let’s create more memories!"

Prithviraj and Jyothika have previously worked together on Mozhi and their recent meeting suggests that they are planning to work on more collaborations soon.

What's next for Prithivaj Sukumaran

The star is currently involved in the shooting of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a Bollywood film in the works in Mumbai. At the same time, he set to follow up the film and begin production of his own project L2: Empuraan, which serves as a sequel to his directorial effort, Lucifer.

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the star plays the role of Kabir, who is the lead antagonist in the film. The project features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in big roles.

Suriya's current projects

Suriya, the National award winner, is currently working on the shoot of his 42nd title. It's tentatively called Suriya 42 and will feature Siva as the director. It's also said to be the most expensive project in the actor's career. After the project, Suriya is heading over to the upcoming period drama Vaadivaasal, which is a directorial project of Vetrimaaran. Suriya is also part of the upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj film Irumbu Mai Mayavi. It serves as a spin-off to hit the blockbuster Rolex.