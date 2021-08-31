Prithviraj Sukumaran On Directing His Mother And Mohanlal For Upcoming Film 'Bro Daddy'

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bro Daddy. The actor is also wearing the director's hat for this family comedy. While he will be the co-star of Mohanlal, his mother, Mallika Sukumaran, also has a role in the film. The actor recently shared his experience of directing Mohanlal and his mother in one frame via Instagram.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how he feels while directing his mother and Mohanlal

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran recently shared a set photo featuring Mohanlal and his mother, Mallika Sukumaran. While Mohanlal was seen sitting in the photo, Mallika Sukumaran was in her character's costume. In the caption, Prithviraj Sukumaran called Mohanlal an all-time great actor and his mother the greatest. He wrote, "When you get to direct an all time great actor and the greatest ever mom in the same frame!."

Details about Bro Daddy

Bro Daddy is an upcoming Malayalam family-comedy film. It stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also directing the film, while Antony Perumbavoor is bankrolling it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film's screenplay is given by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal. The makers announced the film earlier this year. Mohanlal shared a glimpse of the film's inaugural ceremony. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Pooja at the sets of BroDaddy today, marking the beginning of its shoot!."

The official Instagram handle of the film also shared a photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kalyani Priyadarshan. In the photo, Prithviraj was sitting on his bike with his helmet and goggles on. Kalyani Priyadarshan was standing beside him while wearing a pantsuit. The photo hinted at possible on-screen chemistry between the characters of the two actors.

On Prithviraj Sukumaran's work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently starred in the Manu Warrier directorial film Kuruthi, alongside Roshan Mathew and Mamukkoya. The actor also appeared in the crime-thriller film Cold Case, which was released in June 2021. The actor has several upcoming projects in his pipeline. He will star in the films Kaduva, Jana Gana Mana, Vilayath Buddha and Gold. The actor will also be seen alongside Mohanlal in another film named Barroz.

