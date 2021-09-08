Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer 'Gold' Marks The Commencement Of Shoot With Pooja Ceremony

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to start the filming of his upcoming project titled Gold. Alphonse Puthren, who is known for helming movies like Premam, Neram and Thobama, will be directing the upcoming venture. With the announcement of commencing the shooting, the team and crew marked the occasion with a traditional pooja ceremony. Take a look at the pictures from the celebration here.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Gold goes on floors

Taking to his Instagram, the 38-year-old actor announced the filming of Alphonse Puthren's movie. He marked the occasion by posting the image of the film's clapperboard. The actor simply tagged his team and production houses in his Instagram post to announce the news. Additionally, the official Instagram account dedicated to Gold also announced the news writing, ''#Gold starts rolling!'' The team of the film shared with fans several pictures from the pooja to mark the new beginning. The entire team of the film celebrated the occasion by lighting the traditional lamp and posing happily with the clapperboard.

To be jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames, Gold will also star Nayanthara, known for her work in movies like Netrikann, Viswasam and Bigil, opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. With most of the cast and characters details kept under wrap, Ajmal Ameer will be seen in a pivotal role in the film. According to a report from On Manorama, the film will be shot outside of Kerala. With the production of Gold announced, fans of the actors could not contain their excitement to see him in another exciting venture.

More on Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming films

With a packed schedule for the upcoming years, the actor has over a dozen movies in his pipeline set to be released. Last seen in the OTT release Kuruthi, he will be seen in Jana Gana Mana and Bhramam along with movies like Theerppu, Kaduva, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, and Bro Daddy lined up for a release in 2021. Sukumaran will also have his hands full in the year 2022 as he will be seen in movies like L2: Empuraan, Vilayath Bhudha, Aadujeevitham and Kaapa.

