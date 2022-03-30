Prithviraj Sukumaran's Action-packed Film Jana Gana Mana's Trailer Out; All The Highlights

On Wednesday, the trailer for Prithviraj Sukumaran's next film Jana Gana Mana was shared on social media. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jiva, Arya, and others have released trailers for the film in several languages. The film promises to be full of action-packed drama and surprises, according to the 4 minutes 15-second trailer.

The political thriller centres on the flaws in the legal system and how it is manipulated by a few powerful people. The portrayal of a crippled man by Prithviraj Sukumaran seems excellent and looks like it's going to keep the audience glued to the screen.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Prithviraj wrote, “If the deaf is to hear, the sound has to be very loud!- Bhagat Singh. Presenting, the trailer of #JanaGanaMana."

The trailer witnesses Prithviraj's character Abbas limping into a politician's chamber to get his medical expenditures sanctioned by the government. The politician interrogates and mocks Abbas for making such a mess of his life. While we never learn what the politician is talking about, the shots in between hint at protests and the legal system's failure. As Prithviraj's Abbas walks out of the room, an explosion occurs in the office, killing the politician. Abbas comes along the corridor with a devious look on his face, as if the bomb was planted by him. We're not sure if Prithviraj's role is a criminal or a vigilante based on the basis of the trailer.

Following the success of the duo's film Driving Licence in 2019, the film reunites Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film stars Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, Dhruva, Shari, Shammi Thilakan, and Raja Krishnamoorthy, and is directed by Dijo Jose Antony of Queen fame.

Prithviraj makes a surprising revelation about the film

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently made a surprising announcement about his upcoming film Jana Gana Mana while promoting it. He stated that the film will have a sequel and that some of the scenes included in the previously released teaser and the upcoming trailer are from the sequel. The directors previously released an intriguing trailer for 'Jana Gana Mana,' which featured actor Suraj Venjaramoodu as a cop questioning Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, who is introduced as a suspect. "In questions of conscience, the law of the majority has no place," says Mahatma Gandhi in the film's tagline.

The trailer of the film has already received more than 5 lakhs views within 2 hours of its release which is slated to hit the big screens on April 28 this year.