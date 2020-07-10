Priya Bapat’s 'wind-in-the-hair' Throwback Look In Crop-top Is Giving Major Fashion Goals

The entire world is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over three months and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes in order to maintain social distancing. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to keep their fans entertained.

There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, have been trying to get a smile on the faces of their fans. One such actor is Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. debutant Priya Bapat. Priya Bapat has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself spending her time amid the lockdown. Recently she shared a throwback picture of herself giving major fashion goals. Read ahead to know more-

Priya Bapat’s throwback picture is major fashion goals

Priya Bapat is a very active celebrity on social media. On July 9, 2020, she took to her official Instagram account in order to share a throwback picture of herself.

In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a sleeveless black colour turtle neck crop top. Priya Bapat has worn a crème colour skirt at the bottom, with roses printed all over it. Priya Bapat has worn golden and white colour accessories all around her fingers and neck.

Priya Bapat has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look and letting them flow on their own. Priya Bapat has applied nude shade makeup. She has captioned her picture, “Major missing! 📷

#Photoshoot #dressingup #myfavpeople #hair #makeup #costume #click #actorslife #tejasnerurkarphotography #priyabapat #longhair”.

Just as the actor shared the picture on her social media, it set the internet on fire. Fans went gaga over Priya Bapat's 'wind in the hair' look that was shelling major fashion goals. The picture gained more than one lakh likes in no-time. Fans even spammed the comment section of the post with comments of appreciation.

On the work front

Priya Bapat is a multi-lingual actor, who is mainly known for her work in the Hindi and Marathi movies. She rose to fame with her performance in movies like Kaksparsh and Aamhi Doghi, for which Priya Bapat even won the Best Actress Award at the Screen Awards in 2013, and Happy Journey, for which the actor won the Best Actress Maharashtra State Award and was nominated in the Best Actress category at the Marathi Filmfare Awards in 2014. In 2018, Priya Bapat won the Lokmat Best Marathi Actress Award.

