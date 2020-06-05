Priya Prakash Varrier Returns To IG, Shares Video Of Her Dancing To Aishwarya Rai Song

Two weeks back, Priya Prakash Varrier made headlines for deactivating her Instagram account. However, on Monday, she made her return to social media and shared a video on Instagram. A few hours ago, Priya Prakash Varrier treated her fans with an amazing dance routine to Aishwarya Rai's song.

The Oru Adaar Love actor shared her latest dance video which sees her grooving to Aishwarya Rai's classic dance track, Taal Se Taal. She wrote, "Trying something new! I know I haven’t done complete justice to the choreo, so please ignore the flaws. I enjoyed @kalpitakachrooofficial ‘s tutorial and that’s what pushed me to do this. A very humble try and I hope all of you like it!ðŸ˜‡". Check out the video here.

In the Instagram video, Priya Prakash Varrier can be seen donning a peach ethnic umbrella outfit layered with a yellow dupatta. Her hair was tied in plait hairdo. The wink girl accessorised her look with a pair of long stone dangles. For glam, Priya Prakash Varrier kept it simple with a dark shade lip colour.

Netizens' reaction

As Priya Prakash Varrier dropped her dance routine, fans went gaga over the video. Within hours of its release, the video received 421k views and over 1000 comments on it. Netizens reacted with positive and loving comments for her return to Instagram. Take a look at netizens' reactions to Priya Prakash's routine on Taal Se Taal.

What's next for Priya Prakash Varrier?

The Southern star is currently quarantining with her family in Kerela. She is awaiting the release of her film, Sridevi Bungalow. The film is a suspense thriller starring Priya Prakash Varrier, Lee Nicholas Harris, and Garima Agarwal in the lead and is reported to be based on veteran actor Sridevi's death. Sridevi Bungalow is helmed by Prasanth Mambully and is expected to hit the screens this year.

Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier will also mark her Kannada debut with Vishnu Priya. The movie stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Shreyas Manju in the lead. The movie is helmed by popular Mollywood director VK Prakash and bankrolled by Manju K under his production banner K Manju Cinemas.

