Priya Prakash Varrier Slams Netizens For Sharing Her Vacation Vlogs Without Context

The Oru Adaar Love actor Priya Prakash Varrier took to her social media to condemn her fans' actions. The actor is enjoying some quality time with her friends on the trip to Russia and uploading enjoyable content from the vacation for her fans. While some fans watch and like the videos, some notorious ones shared the videos online, upsetting the young actor. Take a look at her stern response.

Priya Prakash Varrier slams fans for sharing her vlogs

Following her viral 'wink' video on the Internet, the actor made her big-screen debut as the lead in Chandra Sekhar Yeleti's thriller titled Check. After the smashing success of her debut film, the actor made a trip to Russia with a couple of her friends during the lockdown. While enjoying her vacation, the actor and her friends documented their fun times on social media and participated in several Internet dance challenges. Some fans misused this opportunity to share the videos without providing proper context, attractted a stern reaction of the actor.

Addressing the issue, Priya took to her Instagram story to pen down a lengthy message slamming netizens. She wrote, "I've been watching bits and pieces of this vlog with my friends being circulated all over social media without any context. I appreciate everyone's concern, but it's an unnecessary discussion as nothing was posted without consent." Concerned over the inappropriate messages shared with the videos, she continued, "It's being forwarded and shared all over WhatsApp, YouTube and TikTok with ridiculous captions and messages out of context. To all the media, please offer some authentic content for your audience next time."

She concluded her message with a solemn statement writing, "Most importantly, what I do with my friends and how live my life is my very personal choice. So, feel free to keep your opinions to yourself."

More on Priya Prakash Varrier Vlogs

Enjoying her vacation overseas, the actor shared multiple videos and photos with her friends. Her recent post showed her dancing around on the streets of Russia while donning a traditional saree. In another post, the actor hopped on the Internet dance trend featuring her friends.

