Priyamani Credits Her Success To Her Family, Calls Husband Her 'pillar Of Support'

Actor Priyamani recently talked about how her husband has been a pillar of support while she resumed shooting. In her interview with a media outlet, the actor mentioned that she resumed shooting as soon as three days after her wedding. She also talked a bit about being in quarantine, read ahead to know more.

Actor Priyamani started off her interview by mentioning how great her husband was and how happy she was. She confessed that she had a great family and this helped her a lot. The actor credited her success in the films due to the support of her family. She also mentioned that she wouldn't be able to do her work smoothly without them.

Moving on to the topic of her wedding, the actor mentioned during the interview how she joined shooting for her projects just three days after her wedding. She also added that she was able to spend time with her family only recently due to the pandemic. She confessed that this was the first time she had spent three months straight together with them and she was very pleased about it. She also said that her husband had helped her out a lot in everything and he also aided her in her creative work in Mumbai.

The actor is also very active on social media and keeps posting regularly. Most of her posts are from her shoots. In one of her recent posts, she uploaded the poster of her upcoming movie with Ajay Devgan called Maidaan. The actor wrote - 2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date.. Take a look at her post:

Priyamani's Post

Priyamani is a famous actor who has worked in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. She made her debut with the film Telugu film Evare Atagaadu (2003) which didn't do well at the box office. She finally gained recognition due to the Tamil romantic drama Paruthiveeran in 2007. From there, she went on to do many movies and won many awards. A few of her movies are - Chowka, Dhwaja, Pathinettam Padi and Nanna Prakara. She will be seen in many new projects like Virata Parvam 1992, Naarappa, Sirivenella, Dr.56 and Maidaan.

Promo Pic Credit: Priyamani's Instagram

