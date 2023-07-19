Project K: Prabhas' First Look From Nag Ashwin's Film Shows Him In An Action Avatar

Nag Ashwin directorial Project K’s teaser will be unveiled at the Comic-Con event in San Diego on July 21. Prior to that, the character posters from the movies were released on social media. After Deepika Padukone, Prabhas’s look from the movie made its way to the internet on Wednesday.

2 things you need to know

Project K stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in major roles.

The film is slated to be a massive pan-India release.

Prabhas dons suit-of-armour for Project K

Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared his first look from Project K on Tuesday. In it, the actor can be seen dressed up in a golden suit-of-armour as he gazed intently away from the camera. The caption read, “Here’s the first look of #ProjectK. Hope you all like it. Watch the first glimpse on July 20 (PST) and July 21 (IST).”

(Prabhas is a never seen action avatar | Image: Prabhas/Instagram)

Earlier on Monday, Deepika’s character poster was released on social media. It featured Deepika in a slightly disheveled avatar. Her eyes seemed to do the talking while her intensity was hard to miss.

Deepika Padukone to not attend comic con?

In recent developments, it was announced the actress wouldn’t be participating with the rest of Project K cast at the San Diego Comic-Con. The decision was taken in the wake of the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in the US.

(Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K | Image: Twitter)

The actor-producer, who is a member of SAG-AFTRA, will give the event a miss in solidarity with the Hollywood actors union, according to an industry insider. "With the SAG-AFTRA strike underway, the union has specified that actors cannot provide promotional or publicity services.

On the other hand, actors Prabhas and Kamal Haasan have landed in the US to attend the comic con event on July 20 and 21.