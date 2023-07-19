Project K: Prabhas' First Look Poster From Nag Ashwin's Film Triggers Meme Fest

Quick links:
Prabhas' first look from Project K triggers meme fest | Image: Prabhas/Instagram
Makers of Prabhas starrer Project K released the much-awaited first-look poster of the Baahubali actor on Wednesday. However, it seems like it wasn't what the actor's fans were expecting from the makers after a wait of 4 years. Now, people's disappointment has triggered a meme fest on social media.
3 things you need to know
After the much-awaited first look poster of Prabhas from Project K was made available for the actor's fans, it attracted extreme reactions online. The makers of the film were brutally trolled for their 'botched' effort and lack of originality. Many expressed their disappointment through memes. Take a look at a few of the memes below:
Others fandoms PB Fandom— Spiderman🌶️ (@srinivas_4005) July 19, 2023
On Update On Update
Day Day pic.twitter.com/NGxbN9FZv4
Hello darlings, Prabhas Here— Prabhas (@PrabhaisRaju) July 19, 2023
This trade @taran_adarsh is posting edited poster of #ProjectK. He replaced my face with original one so please report him 🙏
Here is the original first look of #ProjectK ! https://t.co/580b28XXOJ pic.twitter.com/v4DO7dJeqQ
#NagAshwin#ProjectK— PESSIMIST 🥀🏃 (@ArjunPalwai_) July 19, 2023
Fan made. Official pic.twitter.com/sJyEYpCyMS
So Ironman used his time machine and travelled into the future & copied #Prabhas look.— SOLDIER ♕ (@iSoldier___) July 19, 2023
Ironman 3 #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/RapGxTl4Ph
Many such memes are doing the rounds on social media.
Prabhas along with Kamal Haasan has landed in the US to attend the San Diego Comic Con event. At the event, the makers of Project K will unveil the first look glimpse of the film. They are also reported to be unveiling the title of the film on July 20 and 21. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has decided to skip the event in solidarity with the many Hollywood actors who are currently on a strike.