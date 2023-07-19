Project K: Prabhas' First Look Poster From Nag Ashwin's Film Triggers Meme Fest

Makers of Prabhas starrer Project K released the much-awaited first-look poster of the Baahubali actor on Wednesday. However, it seems like it wasn't what the actor's fans were expecting from the makers after a wait of 4 years. Now, people's disappointment has triggered a meme fest on social media.

3 things you need to know

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin.

The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

The makers will unveil the first look glimpse of the film at the comic con event in San Diego.

Poster of Prabhas from Project K triggers meme fest

After the much-awaited first look poster of Prabhas from Project K was made available for the actor's fans, it attracted extreme reactions online. The makers of the film were brutally trolled for their 'botched' effort and lack of originality. Many expressed their disappointment through memes. Take a look at a few of the memes below:

Others fandoms PB Fandom

On Update On Update

Day Day pic.twitter.com/NGxbN9FZv4 — Spiderman🌶️ (@srinivas_4005) July 19, 2023

Hello darlings, Prabhas Here



This trade @taran_adarsh is posting edited poster of #ProjectK. He replaced my face with original one so please report him 🙏



Here is the original first look of #ProjectK ! https://t.co/580b28XXOJ pic.twitter.com/v4DO7dJeqQ — Prabhas (@PrabhaisRaju) July 19, 2023

So Ironman used his time machine and travelled into the future & copied #Prabhas look.



Ironman 3 #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/RapGxTl4Ph — SOLDIER ♕ (@iSoldier___) July 19, 2023

Many such memes are doing the rounds on social media.

Prabhas, Kamal Haasan to attend SDCC

Prabhas along with Kamal Haasan has landed in the US to attend the San Diego Comic Con event. At the event, the makers of Project K will unveil the first look glimpse of the film. They are also reported to be unveiling the title of the film on July 20 and 21. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has decided to skip the event in solidarity with the many Hollywood actors who are currently on a strike.