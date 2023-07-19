Project K Star Kamal Haasan Shares A Glimpse Of His Luxury Flight To US Ahead Of SDCC

Kamal Haasan, who landed in the US on July 19, shared a glimpse of his travel on Instagram. Kamal Haasan shared a photo of himself from his flight. He also hinted that the travelling was for his upcoming film Project K.

3 things you need to know

Kamal Haasan will attend the SDCC along with co-star Prabhas.

The makers of Project K will share the film's first look glimpse.

The makers might also reveal the multi-starrer film's title.

Kamal Haasan shares a glimpse of his luxury travel

Kamal Haasan took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of himself from his flight. The actor captioned his post, "The write way to fly." His caption was accompanied by the hashtag K, which hinted his upcoming Project K. It is rumoured that the film will be titled Kaalchakra.

(Kamal Haasan shares a glimpse of his luxurious flight to the US to attend the San Diego comic con for Project K | Image: Kamal Haasan/Instagram)

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati too arrive in US

Earlier on Wednesday, actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati too reached the US. The actors will be attending the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC). The makers of Project K will be unveiling the first look glimpse and title of the film at the event on July 20 and 21. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati announced his upcoming film Hiranakashyap and comic book Minnal Murali.

(Rana Daggubati announces his new film Hiranakashyap and comic book Minnal Murali at the San Diego Comic Con | Image: Twitter)

Hiranakashyap will be directed by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo filmmaker Trivikram. Meanwhile, Minnal Murali comic book will be based on the character of Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas from the film of the same name.

More about Kamal Haasan's role in Project K

Although the makers of Project K made a grand announcement to reveal Kamal Haasan's association with the pan-India film, the actor's role is still underwraps. However, there are reports claiming Kamal Haasan will be playing the role of an antagonist in the film. In fact, the lates posters released by the makers ahead of the comic con event also hinted at Kamal and Prabhas being on different sides.