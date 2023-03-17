Puneeth Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: Kichcha Sudeep, Kannada Celebs Remember Appu

Puneeth Rajkumar remains one of the most celebrated stars in the Kannada film industry even after his untimely passing. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, fans of Puneeth Rajkumar took to social media to wish the star and send him love. Celebrities have also poured in their wishes as they remember the star fondly.

Makkhi actor Kichcha Sudeep took to Twitter to share a picture of the late actor with the caption “A very special day to all all Puneeth Fans,,friends and family. Celebrate him forever .”

❤️

Kannada film director and producer- Shashank took to Twitter to share:

Actor and yoga practitioner, Anita Bhat tweeted:

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala wrote “Remembering Dr. #PuneethRajkumar on his Birth Anniversary.. Forever in our thoughts.. #AppuLivesOn #HappyBirthdayPuneethRajkumar”, along with the photo of the Appu actor.

Film director Tharun Sudhir shared a tweet to remember the actor on his birthday.

ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಪ್ಪು ಅವರನ್ನು ನೆನಪಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳದ ದಿನವಿಲ್ಲ, ಮನೆಯಿಲ್ಲ... Remembering and cherishing the memories of our favourite #DrPuneethRajkumar on his birth anniversary ❤️ #AppuLivesOn 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gOsN8YTv2c — Tharun Sudhir (@TharunSudhir) March 17, 2023

Puneeth Rajkumar’s passion project is now on OTT

After its theatrical release in 2022, Puneeth Rajkumar’s documentary feature film GG: Gandhadagudi - Journey of A True Hero will start streaming on an OTT platform on the occasion of his second birth anniversary (March 17). The movie is a passion project for the late actor who shared a love for nature and wildlife.

Written and directed by Amoghavarsha, Puneeth explores scenic paths, wildlife, water bodies and other treasures of nature of the country. The movie is produced by the actor under the banner PRK Production.

About Puneeth Rajkumar

Born to cinema royalty, Puneeth Rajkumar was the youngest son of the Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor Rajkumar. Along with his father, the late actor’s brothers and several other relatives are a part of the Kannada film industry. Puneeth started acting at a young age and was part of 14 films as a child actor.

After that, it was only in 2002 that the actor starred in the blockbuster film Appu. Puneeth earned massive popularity from the movie and is known as Appu to this day. The actor earned several awards and accolades including one National Film Award, six Filmfare Awards South and four Karnataka State Film Awards.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Death

The actor passed away in October 2021 at the age of 46. Amidst an intense workout, actor Puneeth suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last. The death of the star sent a shock wave across the country, especially in the state of Karnataka where the government declared a holiday to mourn the actor’s loss.