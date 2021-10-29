Puneeth Rajkumar Follows Late Father Dr Rajkumar's Footsteps, Donates His Eyes

Kanada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who was also fondly known as Appu, passed away on October 29 after suffering from cardiac arrest. According to reports, Rajkumar was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital on Friday after the actor began feeling chest pain at 11.00 am while he was exercising at the gym. The actor before his death had donated his eyes, earlier his father Dr Rajkumar has also donated his eyes.

Puneeth Rajkumar had donated his eyes

Following the footsteps of his father, Dr Rajkumar, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar had also donated his eyes. Rajkumar's eyes have been collected and will be preserved in the eye bank. His eyes will soon be transplanted to the needy according to the list. The initiative was originally started by Puneeth's father, Dr Rajkumar who was a cultural icon of the Kannada film industry.

Vikram hospital has released an official statement announcing Puneeth Rajkumar's death. The statement reads,

"Mr Puneet Rajkumar, aged 46 years was brought to Vikram Hospital on 29/10/21 with diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non responsive and was in cardiac asystole. Hence, immediate advanced cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation. Inspite of prolonged advanced and aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non responsive and asystolic. The panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30 pm on 29.10.2021."

Puneeth Rajkumar began his career as a child artist and was one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry. He is best known for his performances in movies Vasantha Geetha, Bhagyavantha, Chalisuva Modagalu, Eradu Nakshatragalu, Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu, Jackie, Milana and Bettada Hoovu. He was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in Bettada Hoovu. He made his debut as a male lead in 2002 with the movie Appu and is often called Appu for his performance in the movie. The actor in his long career received numerous accolades including South Indian International Movie Awards, Suvarna Film Awards, South Scope Award, IIFA, and Filmfare Awards.

(Image: Twitter/@powerstarpunith)