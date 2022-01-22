Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James is one of the most anticipated films of the Kannada film industry and fans of the actor from all over the country are waiting to see the actor on the screen one last time. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the movie a special one. As per a new report, Puneeth's older brothers Shivaraj Kumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar will be making a cameo in the movie.

As per a report by Cinema Express, the director of Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James, Chethan Kumar asked the actor's older brothers Shivaraj Kumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar to make a cameo in the movie. The scenes will be shot and merged into the film and the brothers have reportedly begun shooting for their scenes in Bengaluru. James also stars Priya Anand in the lead role alongside Adithya Menon, Srikanth and Anu Prabhakar in prominent roles. The movie is backed by Kishore Pathikonda and Charan Raj has composed the music. However, no official confirmation has been made yet and the news is purely on the basis of report in Cinema Express.

The team of James is planning to release the movie on Puneeth Kumar's birthday, which is on March 17. The makers will reportedly be revealing a special poster of the movie on Republic Day. The team has also completed the dubbing of all the artists. However, discussions are still on who will be dubbing Puneeth Rajkumar's portions.

More about Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar, who was also fondly known as Appu, passed away on October 29 after suffering from cardiac arrest. According to reports, Rajkumar was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after the actor began feeling chest pain at 11.00 am while he was exercising at the gym.

He began his career as a child artist and was one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry. He is best known for his performances in movies Vasantha Geetha, Bhagyavantha, Chalisuva Modagalu, Eradu Nakshatragalu, Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu, Jackie, Milana and Bettada Hoovu. He was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in Bettada Hoovu. He made his debut as a male lead in 2002 with the movie Appu and is often called Appu for his performance in the movie.

Image: Instagram/@raghavendrarajkumar