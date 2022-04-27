Director Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 2 has been breaking all box office records and created history with its collection. After giving a tough competition to other mega releases in just a week of its theatrical run, the makers have now announced a new film. Production house Hombale Films recently shared a post on Twitter introducing Yuva Rajkumar, the younger son of Raghavendra Rajkumar and nephew of late star Puneeth Rajkumar.

Yuva was set to be launched a while ago with a film called Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava. A video of the debutant actor in a warrior prince look had been revealed at the time. The project, however, did not take off then. Now, post the success of KGF 2, the makers thought it appropriate to begin the project.

Hombale Films introduces Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew Yuva

The makers announced the debut of Yuva Rajkumar with his picture on Twitter and wrote about the legacy of the Rajkumar family that will continue to enthrall fans. Raajakumara and Yuvarathnaa fame director Santhosh Ananddram has teamed up with Hombale Films to bring forward a story that has already created a buzz among the fans.

Earlier, there were rumours surrounding the film that mentioned Santhosh working on a script to launch Yuva Rajkumar, and that the actor even had a special photoshoot for this recently. While announcing the project, the official Twitter page of Hombale Films wrote, "Legacy continues. There has always been a special bond between Hombale Films and legendary matinee idol Dr. Rajumar's family. Taking the legacy forward, we are proud to announce Yuvarajkumar, the third generation of dodmane as a debutant hero in our next movie. The movie will be directed by Santosh Anandram, who has directed many successful films with us. We request you all to extend your invaluable support to us in this endeavour as always."

The details about the film's cast and crew are expected to come later this month. For the unversed, Yuva Rajkumar is the latest member of the Rajkumar clan to enter Sandalwood. He is the son of Raghavendra Rajkumar and the brother of Vinay Rajkumar. Also, he is the nephew of actors Shivarajkumar and late legendary actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

IMAGE: Twitter/@hombalefilms/Facebook/VijayKiragandur