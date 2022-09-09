'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun Does Look Trials, Film's Pre-production Work Begins; Details Here

Actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer film Pushpa: The Rule is touted as one of the highly-anticipated films. Allu Arjun's character and his rival SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, will be seen locking horns in the upcoming sequel. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising her role as Srivalli from the prequel.

Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, the pre-production work on Pushpa 2 has already begun and the leading actor Allu Arjun has been doing a look trial. The film's shooting started this month itself. Filmmaker Y Ravi Shankar also opened up about new looks for Rashmika as well as Allu Arjun.

He said, "See, they are trying different things and it has got locked. Yesterday and the day before yesterday they did it with Allu Arjun and Preetisheel (Singh Dsouza, ace make-up and prosthetic look designer). Preetisheel worked for part one also. Definitely (the look) will be rustic. The look will be the same as in part one, (but) little bit of changes will be there."

Pushpa 2 shoot commences

Speaking about the shoot commencement, the producer said, "Probably from the 22nd (September) or so we will start shooting. We will start in Hyderabad." Quashing all the rumours, Y Ravi Shankar recently revealed that actor Sai Pallavi will not be a part of Pushpa 2. Earlier, while speaking to the publication, he expressed excitement about Pushpa 2 and said,

"Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best."

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline