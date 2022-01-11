After receiving a thunderous response at the box office window, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has marked its digital release on Amazon Prime Video. As Pushpa’s Hindi version is still clocking for impressive numbers at the box office, it has minted around Rs. 80.48 cr since its theatrical release on December 17. And now, the makers of the blockbuster film have decided to release the Hindi version on the OTT platform.

Initially, the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the film were released on OTT earlier in the week but the Hindi version of Pushpa was not available. Ever since its theatrical release, fans in North, West and East India were waiting for the announcement of Pushpa's Hindi version. And recently, Amazon Prime announced the dates of the release of the film's Hindi version.

Pushpa: The Rise Hindi release date

The official account of Amazon Prime Video, confirming the release of the Hindi version of Pushpa tweeted - "The fire is going to burn brighter! Watch #PushpaOnPrime in Hindi, Jan 14." Take a look at their tweet:

Pushpa movie in Hindi release

The highly anticipated movie might start streaming from 8 p.m. onwards.

Pushpa: The Rise's massive success

At the fourth weekend, Pushpa has made an impressive worldwide collection of about Rs 325 crores and the Hindi version’s net collection has crossed Rs 80 crores. The Hindi dubbed version continues to rock the theatres. This movie crossed the lifetime collection of the Hindi-dubbed version of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1.

About Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, hit the theatres on December 17. The central theme of the film revolves around sandalwood smuggling and is based on the narrative of a coolie worker in the Seshachalam woods of Andhra Pradesh.

One of south's famous leading ladies, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also featured in a unique song and the film is receiving a good response from all corners of the country.

The Allu Arjun-starrer has already bowled over audiences with its theatrical release, and now it is preparing for the big release on Amazon Prime.

IMAGE:INSTAGRAM/PRIMEVIDEOIN