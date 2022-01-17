'Pushpa': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Charged THIS Whopping Amount For Item Song 'Oo Antava'

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in December last year and garnered widespread critical and commercial success. Apart from the action, plot and performances of the lead cast, the movie also grabbed attention for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. As per reports, Samantha was hesitant at first to perform the item number but was convinced by director Sukumar and Allu Arjun himself. Read on to find out how much Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged for the item song in Pushpa.

How much did Samantha Ruth Prabhu charge for Oo Antava?

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wasn't on board to perform an item song but was convinced by Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. Samantha reportedly charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for the 3-minute item song Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. The actor had recently taken to her Instagram and shared a photo with Allu from the song and shared her experience on working on the item song.

Sharing the picture she wrote, "I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love."

More about Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The movie was released on December 17 and has been having a great run at the Box Office and earned almost Rs 300 crore even though it clashed with Spider-Man: No Way Home. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is scheduled to commence production in 2022.

Apart from Allu, the movie also featured Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, thus making his debut in the Telugu film industry and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.

