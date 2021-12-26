'Pushpa: The Rise' Box Office: Allu Arjun Film Continues Impressive Run Even In 2nd Week

A week after the release of Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, its momentum continues at the box office. The Allu Arjun-starrer witnessed good collections on the occasion of a national holiday, Christmas. The Hindi version, in particular, saw impressive growth on Day 9 of its run at the box office.

As a result, the movie has gone beyond Rs 30 crore at the box office for the Hindi version. Overall, the film is said to collected over Rs 200 crore at the global box office.

Pushpa Day 9 box office collection; Allu Arjun starrer continues fine run

Pushpa: The Rise: Part 1, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office.

This was evident with a 62.34 per cent growth from the Friday figures as the film notched, from Rs 2.31 crore on Friday to Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday, and the Christmas holiday seems to have played a major factor in the collections.

Adarsh added that the film was doing well in both multiplexes and single screens leading to Rs 32.95 crore in total. The major contributor in the collection has been Maharashtra, where a 'historic run' was underway for the film.

As far as the overall collections are concerned, the makers had shared that the week 1 box office figures were Rs 229 crore around the world. As per reports, the collections in India are around the Rs 160 crore mark. It also scored a record 3.5 million tickets sold on a ticketing platform.

If the overseas collections are concerned, the film earned $2 million at the box office in the United States of America. The makers claimed that it was the first South Indian film this year to reach this milestone.

The point to note is Hollywood blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hindi biggie 83 are also running in theatres at the moment. Despite that, the action drama has been going strong at the box office.

Meanwhile, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the role of an antagonist. The film has been written and directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjun plays the titular character, a person involved in red sanders smuggling.