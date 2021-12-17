'Pushpa: The Rise' Part 1 Review: Allu Arjun Starrer Sandalwood Heist Film A One-Man Show

Director: Sukumar

Cast: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna

Producer: Naveen Yerneni; Y. Ravi Shankar

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited action-thriller drama, Pushpa: The Rise has finally hit the big screens on Friday. The Sukumar directorial has generated a lot of buzz ever since its trailer got released. Fans were excited to witness the collaboration of Arjun and Sukumar after more than a decade. The duo last worked together on Arya 2, which was released in 2009.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise review

Plot:

Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The film follows Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj, who rises from being a normal wager to leading a high-profile smuggling gang. In the film, Pushpa volunteers to be a part of the smuggling gang to earn better, and gradually gains the trust of his employers and becomes everyone's go-to guy. Amid his rise, several obstacles also came in his way, however, Pushpa has a signature move of stroking his beard and then fighting his way through the situation. Pushpa eventually gains control over the entire smuggling racket, and when the main antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, enters the scene and lets all hell break loose.

What works:

The combo of Arjun and Sukumar after the massive success of Arya 2 itself has kept many fans eagerly waiting for the film. Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 comes as a massive entertainer after several years of efforts put in by the filmmaker, actors and the entire crew. The three-hour-long film is a blend of amazing action scenes, romance, comedy and stellar direction. Filmmaker Sukumar has nailed the narration by setting a perfect backdrop.

With numerous challenges faced while shooting, Sukumar has managed to bring the best before the audience. The cinematography of the film, which is handled by Mirosław Kuba Brożek, has brought stunning visuals for the fans, even by not using technical lights and authentic set backdrops.

Coming to performances, Allu Arjun clearly carries the entire film upon his broad shoulders. The actor's transformation throughout his career is commendable. From being a lover boy in romance dramas during his debut to taking on the role of a smuggler and a gang leader, Arjun's efforts are evident in the film. Right from the character arc to mannerisms and body language, primarily his one-sided bobbing shoulder, the 38-year-old has upheld every facet that his role demanded. Pushpa's unique swag makes him even more delightful for the audience to watch.

Rashmika Mandanna stole the show in her de-glam look. Her acting compliments Arjun's and brings out the jovial side of the protagonist, and even the film. Even though her character brings lightheartedness, it fails to leave much of a mark. Rashmika, who is also known for her dancing skills, manages to groove enthusiastically with Arjun on Saami Saami.

Fahadh Faasil, who plays the main antagonist, is the meatier part fans were eagerly waiting for. Even though his entry is late (and not as impactful as Arjun's Pushpa), the actor leaves an impact with his performance. With perfect dialogue delivery and interesting punch lines, his character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat impresses the audience to a great extent.

The film has several vibrant and peppy songs. With Arjun's dancing steps and a few nuances reminding people of Superstar Rajnikanth, the songs are a treat for fans as he never fails to flaunt his swag. Samantha sizzles in her first-ever item number, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, and is seen matching steps with Arjun.

What doesn't work:

Even though the film has a powerful plot, the narration is fast-paced. It could have been better, however, considering the length of the film, it's quite understandable. Since, Pushpa: The Rise is a one-man show, other characters are evidently poorly written. Sukumar has undoubtedly established Arjun's Pushpa as a hero, however, it is also too cinematic as he has nothing to lose. As he is the main focus, the dialogues of other characters seem to have not given much importance. Fahadh and Arjun's face-off was one of the main highlights too, however, the ending is underwhelming for a much-anticipated flick like Pushpa.

Pushpa: The Rise review: Final thoughts

Pushpa: The Rise is certainly worth the hype. The film is engaging and doesn't allow the audience to leave their seats. Punch lines by the protagonist and comic works out well. The film is a massive treat for ardent fans of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. The sequel for the film, which will for sure feature face-offs between Arjun and Fahadh, will be another reason for fans to wait.

Reviewer Rating: 4/5

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline