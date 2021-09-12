Pushpa's Last Schedule Delayed: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Starrer's Shoot Halted Due To Rains

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is one of the most anticipated films of Tollywood. The film is scheduled for its release in December 2021, and its makers were seen completing the last schedule at a faster pace. However, due to heavy rains, the film's final schedule in Maredumilli was reportedly halted and later cancelled.

As per a report by PinkVilla, Pushpa's final schedule was supposed to be shot in Maredumilli. A few days ago, Allu Arjun and his team had headed for the town to shoot the last leg of the film. However, it had to be postponed due to heavy rain. The actor and the team soon left for Kakinada for shooting. The locals at Meredumilli warmly greeted the actor as they gathered around his car. Allu Arjun was also seen greeting his fans in the photos that surfaced.

Details about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa will release in two parts. The upcoming installment of the film is titled Pushpa: The Rise. The film is set for a PAN India release in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as its leading lady. The film will mark Rashmika's first PAN India project. It also cast Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist. The supporting roles in the film will be played by Dhananjay, Anasuya, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, Dayanand Reddy, Deepak Shetty and Anish Kuruvilla. While Sukumar is helming the project, it is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. The film's plot revolves around the mafia of red sanders, prevalent in the Chittoor district. Pushpa's first look saw Allu Arjun in heavy action. His character's name is Pushpa Raj in the upcoming movie while Fahadh Faasi portrays the role of an IPS officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

On Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Allu Arjun has several more projects in his pipeline. The actor will also be featured in AA21 and Icon, both scheduled for 2022. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna has a long list of upcoming films. The actor will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be featured in another Bollywood film Goodbye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

IMAGE: ALLU ARJUN'S INSTAGRAM