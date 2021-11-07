R. Madhavan Praises 'Jai Bhim' On Social Media; Suriya's Reply Wins Hearts

Suriya's legal drama movie Jai Bhim was released on Amazon Prime Video and has been garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Several celebs and prominent figures from the industry have been praising the movie, actor R. Madhavan also hopped on to the bandwagon and left a review of Jai Bhim via his Twitter and called it 'brilliant'. Suriya replied to Madhavan's tweet, thanking him and wrote, 'love you brother'. The movie sheds light on the challenges faced by the Irula tribe as it is based on a real-life incident that took place in 1993.

R. Madhavan praises Suriya's latest movie 'Jai Bhim'

Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that occurred in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. It is based on the life of popular advocate and judge, Justice Chandru, played by Suriya. R. Madhavan took to his Twitter and left a review of the movie, he wrote, "1) Some films jostle you out of your mundane existence & compel you to do something about the world around you. #JaiBheemonPrime on @PrimeVideoIN did exactly that to me. Brilliant, engaging, thought-provoking and yet sublime it moves and grabs you with its purpose. @Suriya_offl."

Suriya replied to the actor's praise and while thanking him wrote, "All you need is a good friend like @ActorMadhavan and your world will be a better place..! Love you brother."

In an interview with PTI, Suriya spoke about his upcoming movie and said, "The film is more about what happened in 1995... Definitely, it will inspire a lot of people in our society to have a different perspective on certain things. How the judiciary and the police department should be hand-in-hand to make things be in the right place, bring justice."

The movie follows the story of a hardworking Irula tribe couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu. Their world falls apart when Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and later goes missing from police custody. Sengenni in an effort to find her husband seeks the help of Advocate Chandru, played by Suriya, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman.

The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose, Rao Ramesh and K. Manikandan in supporting roles. Jai Bhim has been produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised the story, performances, emotional weight, direction, and social message.

