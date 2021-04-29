R Madhavan Says His Wife Makes Him Feel 'small' & 'incompetent'; Shares Amazing Reason Why

R Madhavan took to his Instagram stories on April 29, 2021, to make a confession about his wife and what she does. The actor shared that his wife makes him feel incompetent after what she does for poor kids across the country and it is heart-warming. Scroll along and take a look at Madhavan’s stories and what he has to say with them.

R Madhavan says that his wife makes him feel small

The actor’s wife Sarita Birje is teaching poor kids across the country through virtual classes and the former took to his Instagram stories to share a video of the same. At the start of the video, Madhavan said, "When your wife teaches poor kids across the country and you feel completely incompetent and useless", after which he walked towards her and shared a glimpse of her teaching. Madhavan also added atop the story, “When the wife makes you feel small” and finished with a bunch of emojis; take a look at the stories here.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is a biopic on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. R. Madhavan who plays the titular role opposite Simran will be making his directorial debut with the film, which he is also bankrolling alongside Sarita Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan. The movie will have its cinematography led by Sirsha Ray while Bijith Bala handles the editing.

Recently, R Madhavan met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the scientist Narayanan himself to talk about the movie and show them some of the clips. He took to his Instagram account to share the same and wrote, “A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honoured by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir”. R. Madhavan also shared a bunch of pictures from the meeting.

Promo Image Source: R Madhavan’s Instagram

