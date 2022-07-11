R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Smashes All Records With 9.3 Rating On IMDB

The long wait for R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has finally culminated in a strong word of mouth for the biographical drama! The film is loaded with high praise from critics as well as fans. It's been a week since the film has released and eventually, there have been more screens added to the film.

The film has been receiving incredible responses from the public with a rock-solid 9.3 rating on IMDB, 75% on Rotten Tomatoes and 96% on BMS. The film has surpassed the ratings of Jugg Jugg Jeeyo and Thor.

Even a week after the release the film has still held its rock-solid ground, with everyone impressed with R Madhavan, the actor and debut director! Applauded for its detailed storytelling, stellar performances and grand scale, the film is all the rage in the theatres right now. Recently, when R Madhavan surprised his fans at a theatre in Chennai after a screening of the film, they couldn't stop gushing about how much they loved the film. The ratings are the only icing on the cake! Based on ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan's life, the film captures his controversial story.

