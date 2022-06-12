R Madhavan’s 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Takes Over Times Square In New York; See Pics

Not just fans in India, but a global audience are eagerly awaiting the theatrical release of R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. After sealing its mark before an elite group of audience at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Team Rocketry has embarked on an exciting 12-day promotional tour across the US. One of the key takeaways from the tour so far has been the city of Stafford, Texas declaring 3rd June as Nambi Narayanan Day. It is pertinent to mention here that It is in Stafford where the ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the biographical drama is based, met up with astronaut Sunita Williams for personal interaction.

The next stop for Team Rocketry is New York and it looks like R Madhavan has taken the tour yet another notch higher! The trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect played on the Nasdaq Billboard - the world’s largest billboard - at Times Square. In attendance to watch the event live in person from 8:45 PM and 9 PM on 11th June, Saturday, was none other than actor-writer-producer-director of the film, R Madhavan, along with Nambi Narayanan himself. The trailer met with much applause and love with people gathered there who hooted and cheered for it.

Speaking about the Rocketry trailer availing a screening on the Nasdaq Billboard at Times Square, R Madhavan said, “It is all very surreal! Time has gone by so quickly – it feels like it was only yesterday we were shooting the film and now, here we are, a few days away from the film’s release, screening the trailer on the world’s most coveted billboard! With God’s grace, I’m thankful for all the love and affection we have received so far. We are looking forward to seeing you in the theatres on July 1st!”

Set to hit screens worldwide on 1st July, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. Starring R Madhavan in the eponymous role, the film has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. The film will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is bankrolled by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy