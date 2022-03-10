'Radhe Shyam', 'Maaran' To 'The Kashmir Files': List Of Films Releasing On March 11

After a long pause owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, audiences have begun to step out of their houses to enjoy watching their favourite stars on the silver screens. Speaking of which, the month of March has a lot to offer for movie buffs. From Radhe Shyam to Maaran, a slew of movies belonging to various genres are gearing up for their premiere either in theatres or OTT platforms. Here, we have listed down the list of much-anticipated movies that will release on Friday, March 11.

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is a period romance movie starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film features Prabhas as a Palmist who falls in love with Pooja Hegde's doctor Prerana. What happens after is a tale of mystical romance with the main protagonists fighting against destiny to live happily ever after. Radhe Shyam is gearing up for a theatrical release on March 11.

The Kashmir Files

Starring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher, The Kashmir Files is set in the early 1990s as it outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie was previously set to release theatrically in January. However, owing to the wild spread of the Omicron variant, the release date was postponed. Now, it will hit the matinee theatres on March 11.

Maaran

Helmed by Karthick Naren, Maaran is all set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from March 11 onwards. Apart from Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a drunkard, yet passionate journalist who goes to the extreme to deliver the truth to society at the cost of endangering his life.

The Adam Project

Featuring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner in the lead role, The Adam Project is a science fiction film helmed by Shawn Levy. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed. After accidentally crash landing in 2022, Reed teams up with his 12-year old to complete a mission to save the future. The movie is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 11.

Turning Red

Turning Red is a 2022 American computer-animated comedy film bankrolled under the banner of Pixar Animation Studious. The plot of the movie is about a 13-year-old girl namely, Mei Lee, who is crushing between being her mother's obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. To top it all, Lee has the power of turning into a red panda whenever she's excited. The movie will release tomorrow on Disney Plus Hotstar.

