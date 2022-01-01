'Radhe Shyam' Makers Confirm Sticking To Original Release Date Amidst Theatres Closing

As the world welcomes New Year 2022 with great zeal, while battling the COVID pandemic, movie buffs in India have suffered another setback caused by the coronavirus. Rapidly increasing cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its new variant, Omicron, have dampened New Year excitement with many states deciding to close theatres again. Big-budgeted films like Jersey and RRR have already announced postponing their theatrical release indefinitely in the wake of movie-halls closing down.

However, in a major development, the makers of Prabhas' upcoming period romance drama Radhe Shyam has confirmed that they would stick to their original release date. Check out the new update from the makers of Radhe Shyam.

Radhe Shyam to stick to original release date

Taking to their official Twitter handle on January 1, the makers of Radhe Shyam marked the new year by urging fans to catch the movie in the theatres and witness the biggest love story of the year. They wrote, ''This New Year Witness the Biggest war between Love & Destiny from #RadheShyam #HappyNewYear2022 Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja @director_radhaa #BhushanKumar @TSeries @UV_Creations @GopiKrishnaMvs @AAFilmsIndia (sic)''

They also shared a poster featuring Pooja Hegde and Prabhas with the original release date confirming that the makers have decided to release the movie on January 2022 amidst several states closing down theatres.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Prabhas talked about the upcoming film by stating, ''It is not a joke to work on a film for five years. Because the film started and came to a halt, again planning a film. This was after 'Baahubali', then starting at the time of 'Saaho', then stopping it due to COVID and again resuming it. It would be very frustrating but he fought (back)''

'Jersey' and 'RRR' postponed

Proving to be one of the most hard-hit films by the pandemic, the makers of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer issued a statement announcing the postponement of their film. The statement read, "In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey. (sic)"

SS Rajamouli directorial period drama RRR also released a statement that read, ''Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie (sic)''

(Image: @actorprabhas/Instagram)