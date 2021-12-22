'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Starrer Romantic Drama's Trailer To Release Tommorow

Makers of the period romance drama, Radhe Shyam has announced the trailer of the much-awaited magnum opus. The movie has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde playing lead roles and has been filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Makers of the pan Indian film have organized a trailer launch event that will reportedly host over 40,000 fans in Hyderabad. Pooja also took to her social media handles and made the announcement.

Radhe Shyam trailer release date

As per Pinkvilla, almost 40,000 fans from all over India will be attending the trailer launch event and will join Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the duo unveil Radhe Shyam's trailer. Pooja Hegde also took to her social media handles and announced that the trailer will be released on December 23. Fans who are unable to attend the event can also watch the live streaming via Radhe Shyam's production house, UV Creations' Youtube Channel.

Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the multi-lingual film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others. The principal shoot of the movie commenced in January 2020, and the movie has been shot across picturesque locations of Italy and Georgia. The romantic drama flick is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, while bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, but was postponed owing to growing cases of COVID-19. The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starter will release on Sankranthi early next year, on January 14, 2022. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.

The movie has been one of the most anticipated ventures of this year as it marks Prabhas' first big-screen outing after two years. The actor was last seen in the 2019 actioner Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Radhe Shyam will have a special screening that will take place in the largest IMAX theatre in Melbourne, Australia. The website of IMAX Melbourne also mentions that the movie is 155 minutes long, that is, 2 hours and 35 minutes long, excluding intermission.

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas