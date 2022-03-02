'Radhe Shyam' Trailer Out: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's Film A War Between Love And Destiny

South stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming period romance flick, Radhe Shyam. The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Speaking of which, on Wednesday, the creators of the film released yet another trailer of Radhe Shyam thereby enticing viewers with the mystic love story of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Radhe Shyam Trailer

The newly released teaser begins with a poignant dialogue about humans being delusional to believe that they are capable of 'thinking'. In the very next moment, the trailer implies how all of our 'thoughts' are predetermined by destiny. However, the main highlight occurs with the introduction of Prabhas' Vikramaditya, who is a palmist by profession. Keeping a stern face, the main protagonist unveils his ability to read people's destiny and future.

When it comes to his own love for Pooja Hegde's Dr. Prerana, it seems that Vikramaditya has to rage a war against destiny to achieve a 'happy ever after'. Visuals of Prabhas fighting with nature's wrath on a cruise ship give fans a hint that a major tragedy is waiting for the lovers. Will they challenge destiny to win the love game or will they be turned to dust duo to destiny's cruel plan is the question that's left to be answered. However, what steals the limelight is the lead actor's mystic love story. Catch a glimpse of it in the Radhe Shyam trailer below:

In the motion teaser that was previously shared by the makers, Prabhas and Pooja were seen meeting each other in the middle of a majestic forest on a train. Viewers were then taken to different scenes of stationed animated characters that recite Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s romantic tale in a different time period, cultures and settings. In the end, the motion video saw the lead characters, Vikramaditya and Prerna submitting themselves to the surreal wind as commence their journey together. While sharing the motion teaser, Prabhas wrote, "Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam." Take a look at it below:

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on March 11, 2022.