'Radhe Shyam': 'Ud Ja Parindey' Promo To Release Tomorrow, Witness Prabhas In New Avatar

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's upcoming period romantic drama film Radhe Shyam generates significant anticipation among fans as the magnum opus gears up for a 14th January release next year. Increasing excitement among fans, the makers of the movie has announced a new promo for Radhe Shyam which is set to release ​on 14th December 2021.

Radhe Shyam Promo

South Indian sensation Pooja Hedge will be playing Prabhas' love interest in the movie, which will be worth eyeing. A recent teaser, unveiled by the makers gives a preface to the character. In the video, Vikramaditya's narration goes by "I know you, but I won't tell you. I can feel your heartbreak, but I won't tell you. I can see your failures, but I won't tell you. I can sense your death, but I won't tell you. I'm your everything, but I won't tell you because it's beyond your understanding. My name is Vikramaditya, I am no God, but I'm not one of you either." Take a look at the teaser below-

The chemistry between the leading pair will be beyond usual considering the film is set in Europe of the 1970s, making it a tale of ancient love. Originally made in Telugu, Radhe Shyam will have a simultaneous release in multiple languages including Hindi and Tamil. The movie has been made under a budget of Rs 350 crores. Prabhas has taken to his Instagram handle as well, sharing details about the release of the promo tomorrow. Earlier too, the actor alongside Pooja Hegde took to social media to share new updates concerning the magnum opus' release.

Prabhas rose to glory and garnered a national fanbase after the release of 'Baahubali'. Prabhas was one of the stark factors behind the success of the movie, which went on to break many important box-office record and established fame as a landmark in the history of Indian cinema. The movie was lauded by critics for its intriguing storyline and alongside Prabhas, helmer Rajamouli too garnered a national fanbase. Radhe Shyam is just one among Prabha's lineup of interesting movies, others being Salaar, Adi Purush and more.

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas