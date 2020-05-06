Rajinikanth And Jayalakshmi's Movies That Fans Can Watch During Lockdown

Rajinikanth is one of the most famous celebrities in the film industries. He made his debut in the film industry with 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal. From then on, he has worked in several films in various languages. Some of his recent projects include Darbar, 2.0, and Kaala. Over the years, he has also worked in various actors, but his films with Jayalakshmi are loved by fans. Here are the best films Jayalakshmi and Rajinikanth did together.

Rajinikanth and Jayalakshmi's movies

Anthuleni Katha

Anthuleni Katha is the first film that Rajinikanth and Jayalakshmi did together. In this film, Rajinikanth is seen in the role of a drunkard. He is making his sister's life difficult who is trying to run the whole family. In this film, Jayalakshmi is seen in the role of Rajinikanth’s wife after he settles down and starts to take care of his family. Here is a song from the film.

Kavikuyil

Kavikkuyil is a 1977 Tamil film which is directed by Devaraj Mohan and produced by S. P. Thamizharasi. This film stars Rajinikanth, Sivakumar, Jayalakshmi and Sridevi in lead roles. In this film, Rajinikanth loses his memory in an accident. After this, he slowly starts to regain his memory and, at the same time, Jayalakshmi also has to win his heart as she loves him. Sridevi plays the role of Rajinikanth’s sister who wants to marry the leading man Sivakumar.

Mullum Malarum

Mullum Malarum is a 1978 J. Mahendran film. In this film, Rajinikanth is seen in the role of a rough villager who is a circus performer at the start and then goes on to work at a dam up from his village. He then meets Jayalakshmi and her mother and falls in love with the leading lady. The story revolves around how Rajinikanth goes against the newly appointed engineer from the city to do the right thing. Here is a song from the film.

