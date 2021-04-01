Rajinikanth Issues Statement On Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Mentions PM, Stalin, Bus Driver

Rajinikanth expressed his delight on being announced as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award on Thursday. The veteran actor, who will receive the award on May 3, expressed his gratitude to the Government for the honour, while mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. The 70-year-old also acknowledged the people who contributed to his journey, mentioning his brother, bus driver, as well as former co-star Kamal Haasan and DMK's Stalin.

Rajinikanth on being honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth extended his ‘heartfelt thanks’ to the government of India and PM Modi, who he addressed as ‘respected & dearest’, and Javadekar. Calling the honour as ‘prestigious’, he stated that he ‘sincerely’ decided it to the people who have been a part of his journey. The Petta star also highlighted the blessings of the Almighty.

The message came after PM Modi had congratulated Rajinikanth, addressing him as ‘Thalaiva.’ The leader had shared that he felt ‘immense joy’ about the award. The Prime Minister highlighted the actor being ‘popular across generations’, while writing on his ‘diverse roles’, ‘endearing personality and a ‘body of work few can boast of’.

Rajinikanth was 'humbled by the praise.

Immensely humbled and honoured with your greetings and the most prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward award respected and dearest Shri @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt thanks to you and the government of india ðŸ™ðŸ» https://t.co/XT9X6paSNT — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

Wishes poured in for Rajinikanth from netizens, fans and even celebrities of the film industry like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, DMK's Stalin and Kamal Haasan. The latter duo and the PM even found a mention in his statement in Tamil.

"I thank the Central government, PM Modi for bestowing me with the greatest honour of Indian cinema. I want to take this moment to thank my bus driver Raj Bahadur, who was the first person to spot any talent in me and my brother Chandranarayana Rao Gaikwad for helping me through all the struggling times, when I was rock-bottom and in poverty, and for making the biggest sacrifices in life to help me fulfil my dreams. I'm forever indebted to you. I remember my guru Balachander who groomed me and instilled confidence and for making me an actor and a hero.

He also mentioned Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in his statement.

"I also want to thank all the technicians, directors, co-stars. With the greatest respect and gratitude, I also thank EPS, OPS, friend and opposition leader Stalin, friend Kamal Haasan, friends and well-wishers from state and Central government on this occasion.

And finally, the greatest and humblest gratitude to all my Tamil fans, and fans from around the world

The announcement of the 51st year of the honour was made by Prakash Javadekar on Thursday.

Rajinikanth, who has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in the past, had decide to not go ahead with his political plans late last year. He is currently working on the movie Annaatthe. Rajinikanth issues statement on Dadasaheb Phalke award; mentions PM, Stalin, bus driver