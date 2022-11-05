Rajinikanth To Make Special Appearance In Daughter Aishwarya’s Telugu Film 'Lal Salaam'

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to make a cameo appearance in daughter Aishwarya's upcoming Telugu film titled Lal Salaam. Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming directorial stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while AR Rahman will be composing the music. Production house Lyca Productions made the announcement on social media, mentioning that they're 'extremely delighted' to have Rajinikanth on board.

Rajinikanth to make a special appearance in daughter Aishwarya’s film Laal Salaam

Taking to their Twitter on Saturday, November 5, the production house shared the film's poster and wrote, "#LalSalaam to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one & only Superstar @rajinikanth in a special appearance! Directed by @ash_rajinikanth Starring @TheVishnuVishal & @vikranth_offl in the leads Music by @arrahman." Take a look.

Aishwarya has helmed some notable projects in the past, including the 2012 film titled 3 which starred Dhanush and Vai Raja Vai in pivotal roles. She has also directed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran, which was inspired and based on the lives of untold stories of stunt choreographers of Tamil cinema.

Aishwarya was also in the limelight following her divorce from Dhanush. Earlier in January, the couple, who shares two kids together - Yatra and Linga Raja issued a public statement to announce their split.

The statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic)."

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in the Siruthai Siva-directed Annaatthe. He now has Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer alongside Tamannaah in the pipeline.

