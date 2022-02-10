Rajinikanth Unveils 169th Film With Nelson Dilipkumar Tentatively Titled 'Thalaivar 169'

Following the success of Annaatthe, superstar Rajinikanth has now announced his project, which will also be his 169th film. The movie will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The movie is tentatively titled Thalaivar169 and as the makers announced the movie, they shared a teaser starring Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth announces his 169th movie

After several speculations and rumours, it has now been confirmed that superstar Rajinikanth will be collaborating with director Nelson Dilipkumar for his next movie. The makers shared a teaser of the upcoming movie titled Thalaivar169. In the teaser, Rajinikanth was seen in his usually cool avatar and his signature sunglasses in the video announcement. The film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures which also produced Rajinikanth’s previous family drama film Annaatthe. Music composer Anirudh Ravinchander has been roped in to compose the music and background score for the movie.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with director Nelson will be the 169th film of his career and will mark the first collaboration between the actor and director duo. Take a look at Thalaivar169's announcement here-

Rajinikanth is widely regarded as one of the most popular actors in the history of Indian cinema. His popularity has been attributed to his uniquely styled dialogues and quirks in films, as well as his political statements and philanthropy. The Government of India has honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. He is the second-highest grossing actor in Tamil cinema history, behind M. G. Ramachandran. His recent big-screen outing Annaatthe was a commercial success and grossed ₹239.21 crore worldwide.

Image: Sun Pictures