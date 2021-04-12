Rajinikanth's Latest Snap From Sets Of Annathe Creates Ripples On The Internet

Indian superstar Rajinikanth is currently filming for his next project Annathe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the Rajinikanth starrer first went on floors in December 2019 but the makers had to curb the shooting in February 2020 due to the pandemic and the countrywide lockdown. The film resumed shooting in November last year but had to be halted again after several crew members were tested positive for COVID-19 and the superstar himself was hospitalised due to fluctuation in blood pressure. It seems that Rajinikanth has resumed from his break and has jumped back to work as he was clicked on the sets of the Annathe.

Rajinikanth shoots for Annathe

The picture was shared by Sun Pictures, the producer of the movie. In the new picture, we can see Rajinikanth interacting with the director Siva while shooting for the movie. Sharing the picture, Sun Pictures wrote, "#Annaatthe from the shooting spot." in the caption. Rajinikanth is spotted wearing a simple white t-shirt and matching lungi in the picture and is smiling along with the director who is also smiling in the picture.

Netizens react to Rajinikanth's photos

Fans of Rajinikanth were quick to react to the picture and shared their excitement of watching their favourite superstar on screen one more time. The users are certain that the Rajinikanth starrer is going to break all the box office records and conveyed the same through their respective Twitter handles. Read some of the fan reactions below;

Rajinikanth's movies and other projects

Rajinikanth made his debut in 1975 with the Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal. He has delivered super hit films such as Billa, Muthu, Sivaji, and Enthiran. Rajinikanth also starred in several popular Bollywood movies such as Hum, Andha Kanoon, Bhagwaan Dada, Aatank hi Aatank and Chaalbaaz. According to a trade analyst, Raghu Reddy, Rajinikant's three movies that released in a span of 7 months in 2019 namely Kaala, 2.0 and Petta has a combined gross earning of Rs 1000 crores.

He was last seen in the 2020 film Darbar. Rajinikanth's next Annathe is going to be a family entertainer. Besides Rajinikanth, the movie stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the female lead along with Meena, Khushbu, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj. The movie will also have the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's song that he had recorded a few months before his demise.

