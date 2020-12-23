Rajinikanth's movie 'Annaatthe' shoot suspended as 8 crew members test COVID-19 positive

The shooting of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe has been suspended after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The shooting had been going on at the Ramoji Studios in Hyderabad. The superstar is likely to return to Chennai on Wednesday evening. He has undergone a COVID tests, results of which are expected, sources said.

Rajinikanth's Annatthe shoot amid political venture

Rajinikanth had left for Hyderabad for the shooting on December 14. A forty-day schedule had been planned to complete the shooting before he got involved with his political endeavours. The first part of it was to be till December 29, after which he was supposed to announce the launch of his political party on December 31. He was then supposed for leave again for the shoot.

When asked about film Annaatthe, the Petta star had earlier responded, "The film's producer Kalanithi Maran asked me to take care of my health and requested not to worry about the progress of the film. But it's my duty is to complete the film before elections".

He also stated that about 40 per cent shooting of the film has been completed.

Rajinikanth's political venture

In a big development, sources told Republic TV on Monday that filmstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth is likely to launch his political party on January 17, 2021. Sources added that the announcement might be made during his public rally in Madurai. The Kollywood superstar is expected to return to Tamil Nadu on December 29 after completing the film shooting in Hyderabad. The launch of Rajinikanth's political party assumes significance as the TN Assembly election is due in April-May 2021. Moreover, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan too has not ruled out the possibility of a tie-up with his colleague from the film industry. As per sources, Rajinikanth's big announcement may take place in Madurai.

Image credit: PTI

