Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 Announced, Jai Bhim Fame TJ Gnanavel Set To Direct

Rajinikanth's 170th film has been announced. Lyca Productions took to their social media handles and shared the big news about Thalaivar 170. The movie will be helmed by director TJ Gnanavel, who made the critically acclaimed Jai Bhim starring Suriya in 2021. All eyes will be on this collaboration even as Rajinikanth is busy with Jailer, his 169th film.

The announcement regarding Rajinikanth's new film came on Lyca Productions chairman Subaskaran's birthday. "We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with “Superstar" @rajinikanth for #Thalaivar170 Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan Music by the sensational “Rockstar” @anirudhofficial."

This will be Gnanavel's first project after Jai Bhim. The music will be scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The yet untitled film is eyeing 2024 release. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has been busy with the filming of Jailer, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

About Jailer movie

Rajinikanth's Jailer will be released later this year. This is his 169th film. Rajinikanth is essaying the title role and most of the movie has been shot inside a prison. The first looked showed the Tamil Superstar inside a dimly-lit corridor.



Jailer has been produced by Kalanidhi Maran of Sun Films. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is making his Tamil debut with this film. Mohanlal will play a cameo role in it. Yogi Babu, Trisha Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff and Sunil also play pivotal roles in it.



Anirudh Ravichander is composing the movie's score. This is his third movie collaboration with Rajinikanth after Petta and Darbar.