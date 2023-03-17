Rajnikanth Watches India Vs Australia ODI At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

Rajnikanth was in Mumbai to watch the India vs Australia ODI match on Friday. The Tamil superstar was invited by the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association to watch the match at the Wankhede stadium. Rajinikanth's wife Latha also accompanied him on this trip.

Why is Rajinikanth's visit to Mumbai special?

Rajnikanth revealed that the last cricket match he watched in Mumbai was during the 2011 World Cup, in which India lifted the trophy. The match was a special one as the Indian cricket team became the first country to win the world cup final on their home turf. To have Rajnikanth back in the Wankhede stadium after over a decade was a matter of privilege and gratitude for president Amol Kale.

Mumbai Cricket Association welcomes 'Thalaiva'



Mumbai Cricket Association immediately put out a tweet on their official handle about Rajnikanth's arrival at the stadium. The post read, " Thalaiva in the house. The President of Mumbai Cricket Association, Mr. @Amolkk1976 in conversation with the Superstar @rajinikanth during the #INDvAUS game at the Wankhede". The post also shows two pictures, one where Amol Kale and Rajnikanth are seated together and the other of them in animated conversation.

Rajnikanth to meet india and Australia teams

India and Australia teams have also expressed their excitement about to meeting Rajinikanth. While it will most certainly be a special event for the entire Indian cricket team, Australian cricketer David Warner is also allegedly a big fan of the Rajinikanth.

Rajnikanth was last seen in 2021 film Annaatthe. His lineup for the year includes Jailer which will be his 169th outing to the cinemas. He is also collaborating with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for an upcoming film.