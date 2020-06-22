'Rajveer Rajgor One Of The Cutest Kids I Have Ever Come Across': Singer Kinjal Dave

Back in the year 2019, Kinjal Dave, who is known for her work in Gujarati cinema, treated her fans with a fantastic song named ‘Makhan Chor’ which revolved around Lord Krishna. The song became a massive hit amongst the masses. Apart from Kinjal’s incredible singing skills, what grabbed the fans was the cute little Krishna played by child artist Rajveer Rajgor.

The four-year-old kid from Gujarat is currently an internet sensation whose photos and videos have taken the internet by storm ever since he was two years old. And this is how Kinjal Dave came across the little munchkin and thought of casting him in her song ‘Makhan Chor’ as Krishna. The singer recently opened up to an entertainment portal about how she got Rajveer on board for the video song. Keep reading:

ALSO READ: Howdy Modi: 6000 Gabra Dancers Rehearsing To Welcome PM Modi

Kinjal Dave talks about working with Rajveer Rajgor

Talking about the same, Kinjal said in the interview that she had seen a lot of Rajveer’s pictures on various social media handles like Instagram and Facebook, which made her fall for his cuteness. She further said that Rajveer is one of the cutest kids she has ever come across. After watching his charming and cute videos, she decided to do a music video with him.

She further revealed that during that time, there was a song being made on Lord Krishna named ‘Makhan Chor’. She finally decided to contact Rajveer’s parents through Instagram and spoke to his mother about the video song. This is how Kinjal and her team cast Rajveer in ‘Makhan Chor’”.

ALSO READ: Howdy Modi: Garba Dancers Paint Houston In A Riot Of Colour; WATCH

For the unversed, at a tender age of three and a half years, Rajveer Rajgor has set the social media on fire with his amazing videos. In many of his posts, the child can be seen lip-syncing to Bollywood songs effortlessly despite not understanding the language correctly. The child artist is also said to be liked very much by Bollywood stars who have invited him at the various promotional events of their movies in the past years.

About the song Makhan Chor

Singer Kinjal Dave announced her single, ‘Makhan Chor’ in August 2019. The song is about celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. ‘Makhan Chor’ is a traditional song and blends a mixture of folk music and modern beats. Apart from this, the singer had also released a song titled ‘Shambu Dhun Lagi’, during the month of Shravan. The song was a tribute to Lord Shiva and was appreciated by many.

ALSO READ: Over A Lakh Turn Out At Cricket Stadium To Hear Trump, Modi

ALSO READ: 'Howdy, Modi': Falguni Pathak Sings Her New Garba Song In Houston

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.